Hertfordshire Police are at the scene of a serious collision with a lorry and a cyclist on Tring Road.

Police were called at 11.42am today (July 11) to a report of a collision in Tring Road.

The cyclist has been seriously injured and is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closed library image.

Road closures are in place and officers remain at the scene.