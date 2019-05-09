Crooks cause damage in Memorial Hall during burglary in Bovingdon

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Bovingdon.

Between 12.05am and 12.15am on Saturday, April 27, offender(s) gained access to the Memorial Hall in High Street.

Once inside they caused damage before leaving.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the local area around the time of the offence or believes they have information that could help the investigation to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Bardi Agallili by emailing bardhyl.agallili@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/37761/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org