Crimestoppers charity focuses on keeping Hertfordshire’s communities safe from ‘cuckooing’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crimestoppers has launched a campaign, in collaboration with police and local government, to encourage anyone with information about organised drug crime to contact the charity anonymously.
The term ‘cuckooing’ refers to criminals taking over a property, often of a vulnerable person, to use it as a drugs base usually with the promise of something of interest to the victim. This could be a relationship, friendship, drugs, alcohol, money or clothing.
Gradually, the ‘benefits’ reduce, and may eventually end, as more people come and go from the address. Criminals may threaten the adult verbally or physically if they try to put a stop to their activities. Sometimes the victim will be talked into couriering illegal drugs and money across cities, towns and villages, known as ‘County Lines’. Others may be forced to leave their homes.
Signs of cuckooing include:
- An increase in people entering and leaving
- An increase in cars or bikes outside
- Anti-social behaviour
- Increase in rubbish and drug paraphernalia
- Suspicious vehicles or people
- A neighbour has not been seen for a while, or a change in their mood such as appearing more aggressive, emotional or withdrawn
- Older people driven around by unknown individuals.
Crimestoppers regional manager Annabelle Goodenough said victims often experience physical violence, psychological abuse, exploitation, sexual coercion and assault.
She added: “Those with a disability, poor mental health, substance addiction or the elderly and lonely, are at greater risk of being faced with violence and intimidation. They would rely on their friends and neighbours to raise the alarm with concerns.
“Exploitation and cuckooing ruins lives and nobody should have to live in fear in their own home. We are asking people to remain vigilant to the signs of a property being cuckooed and we are appealing to everyone to help protect vulnerable members in our community from drug activity by telling Crimestoppers and Fearless for young people anonymously what you know about criminal activity.”
To report concerns over drug dealing, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an untraceable online form.