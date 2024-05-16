Crimestoppers charity focuses on keeping Hertfordshire’s communities safe from ‘cuckooing’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crime charity is warning of the signs and situations that lead to vulnerable people in Hertfordshire being victimised by drug gangs

Crimestoppers has launched a campaign, in collaboration with police and local government, to encourage anyone with information about organised drug crime to contact the charity anonymously.

The term ‘cuckooing’ refers to criminals taking over a property, often of a vulnerable person, to use it as a drugs base usually with the promise of something of interest to the victim. This could be a relationship, friendship, drugs, alcohol, money or clothing.

Gradually, the ‘benefits’ reduce, and may eventually end, as more people come and go from the address. Criminals may threaten the adult verbally or physically if they try to put a stop to their activities. Sometimes the victim will be talked into couriering illegal drugs and money across cities, towns and villages, known as ‘County Lines’. Others may be forced to leave their homes.

Signs of cuckooing include:

An increase in people entering and leaving

An increase in cars or bikes outside

Anti-social behaviour

Increase in rubbish and drug paraphernalia

Suspicious vehicles or people

A neighbour has not been seen for a while, or a change in their mood such as appearing more aggressive, emotional or withdrawn

Older people driven around by unknown individuals.

Crimestoppers regional manager Annabelle Goodenough said victims often experience physical violence, psychological abuse, exploitation, sexual coercion and assault.

She added: “Those with a disability, poor mental health, substance addiction or the elderly and lonely, are at greater risk of being faced with violence and intimidation. They would rely on their friends and neighbours to raise the alarm with concerns.

“Exploitation and cuckooing ruins lives and nobody should have to live in fear in their own home. We are asking people to remain vigilant to the signs of a property being cuckooed and we are appealing to everyone to help protect vulnerable members in our community from drug activity by telling Crimestoppers and Fearless for young people anonymously what you know about criminal activity.”