Crime Commissioner to ask Herts residents their views on police station ‘front counters’

POLICE and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd is to ask Hertfordshire residents for their views on police station ‘front counters’.

Walking-in to see a police officer at a ‘front counter’ is no longer an option at most police stations.

But on Wednesday (September 20) Mr Lloyd told a meeting of the county council’s public health and community safety cabinet panel that there was now a ‘live debate nationally’ about whether they should be re-opened.

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd

He said this focused on whether access to front counters could improve the public perception of officer accessibility.

And he said that next month his office would be conducting a public survey around this.

“Many of you will know the long and difficult history of police station front counters,” said Mr Lloyd.

“Many years ago the majority of front counters were closed because the public simply did not use them.

“[…] there’s a live debate nationally about whether front counters should be reopened and whether doing so would improve public perceptions of police officer accessibility.”

Mr Lloyd also highlighted data that revealed the reasons people currently visited the ‘front counters’ operating at police stations in Hatfield and Stevenage.

According to that data, in a three-week period he said there were 891 people who attended both station front counters.

Of those he said 186 were for ‘bail checks’, 131 were to collect property confiscated as part of a custody booking-in process, and 88 were to ask a custody-related question.

He said 62 people visited to sign on the Sex Offender Register, 50 to produce documentation and 19 to sign for immigration.

In addition he said 49 people wanted to speak to a police officer when no appointment had been made and 11 wanted to use a toilet. Three people, he said, turned-up wanting to hand themselves in.

“It’s a small insight into the question of front counter provision,” said Mr Lloyd.

