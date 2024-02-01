Closure order granted for property in Hemel Hempstead following drug use and assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A property in Hemel Hempstead is off limits after complaints around violent disorder, anti-social behaviour and drugs.

A full closure order was granted by St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 26) banning anyone from the address in Livingstone Walk for the next three months.

Anyone who breaches this order could be arrested, with further action taken against them.

No one is allowed into the property under the ban.

The borough council and police investigated the address after calls were made to relating to activity having a negative impact on the community.

Despite warnings, the behaviour continued with officers regularly having to attend the address.

Evidence presented to the court in support of the application documented incidents of assault, drug supply and drug use and rowdy behaviour and loud music being played.

Sergeant Craig Butler said: “The behaviour of the occupant and other individuals associated with the property was causing fear among the local community. No one should have to feel like this in their own home.

“Working alongside our local partners, we’ve sought and successfully obtained several closure orders over the past twelve months and will continue to do so wherever necessary.

“If you’re experiencing similar issues in your neighbourhood, please continue to report it, as it helps us to build up the evidence we need to take action.”

Dacorum Borough Council CEO Claire Hamilton said: “Dacorum Borough Council are pleased to have assisted Hertfordshire Constabulary in successfully obtaining a closure order on a property that was causing severe anti-social behaviour and nuisance.

“Officers attended court together, in order to give evidence relating to the substantial anti-social behaviour reports that had been received, over a sustained period of time.

“The closure order highlights our commitment to working together to create a clean, safe and enjoyable environment for all. Anti-social behaviour committed throughout the borough of Dacorum will not be tolerated and we will continue to work in collaboration with our partners, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

Information can be reported to the police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/100788/23.