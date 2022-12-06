Hertfordshire Constabulary is supporting a new major campaign that encourages to people to prevent, persuade and call the police on drink drivers this winter.

This news comes as latest survey figures show that while 81% of Brits say drink drivers should be reported to the police, but less than half would actually do it in practice.

The new campaign, called ‘Drink Driving – Together We Can Stop It’, is part of a national crackdown on drink driving which will see the force stepping up patrols over Christmas.

Would you report a drink driver?

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Roads Policing Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “Drink driving destroys lives, but tragically every day reckless drivers get behind the wheel and put themselves and others at risk.”

She added: “People who drink drive need to be stopped. That’s why we are calling on the public and friends of drink drivers to prevent, persuade and – as a last resort – report drink driving to police this Christmas.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking friends to plan ahead for their night out over the festive period.

255 of drivers were caught drink or drug driving across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire last December.

