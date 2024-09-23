Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chief Constable of Hertfordshire Police has confirmed that knife crime in the county has dropped by a third in the past five years.

Charlie Hall provided the details during a meeting with the Police and Crime Commissioner of Hertfordshire Jonathan Ash-Edwards.

Knife crime and the incoming ban on zombie-style knives were among the items on the agenda during the latest Accountability and Performance Meeting.

In his opening question Commissioner Ash-Edwards asked what Hertfordshire Police’s approach was to tackling knife crime, with Hall commenting how there had been “a steady decline“ in the county in recent years.

Hertfordshire Chief Constable Charlie Hall, left, discussed tackling knife crime in the county with its Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards

“What we actually see in Hertfordshire is over the last five years or so, there's been a steady decline,“ said Hall.

“In terms of what we're recording over about the last five years, there has been roughly a 35% reduction in number of crimes where knives and sharp implements are referenced.

“We've also done some work with the National Health Service around admissions into hospitals that seem to be connected with knife or sharply pointed instruments which have caused injury requiring a hospital admission.

“That data in the last 12 months shows a 25% reduction in hospital admissions in Hertfordshire.“

Hall also highlighted tactics employed by Hertfordshire Constabulary to tackle knife crime, including implementing their Serious Violence Strategy, and an ongoing knife amnesty, which has so far seen 60 weapons handed in.

Following the meeting Ash-Edwards said he was “reassured“ by the work being done in the county to combat knife crime.

“It was reassuring to hear that knife crime has been reducing across the county in the past five years, thanks to the immense amount of work that the police are putting into tackling it.

“A great deal of preventative work is being carried out by the Constabulary and partners, and we should recognise this is not just a matter for policing, but a range of services and agencies.

“The new ban on zombie knife and machetes is due to come in this week and it is good to hear that officers are fully prepared to ensure that it is enforced to take these weapons off our streets.”

The next meeting between the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner is due to take place on October 17.