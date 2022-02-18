CCTV images released after theft of lorry batteries from Hemel Hempstead village

Officers investigating the theft of lorry batteries from a firm in Kings Langley have released CCTV images of two men they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 12.35pm on Thursday, February 10, when two truck batteries were stolen from a haulage firm in Sunderland Estate, Church Lane.

PC Dean O’Leary, who is investigating, said: “It is believed that the men pictured were in the area around the time of the incident, and may have information that could assist with our enquiries. If you recognise them, please get in touch.” You can email PC O’Leary directly at Dean.Childs-O'[email protected], report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/11550/22.

Do you recognise this man wanted in connection with the theft from haulage firm?

