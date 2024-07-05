CCTV images released after attempted theft at High Street business in Berkhamsted

By James Lowson
Published 5th Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Hertfordshire Constabulary has released CCTV images linked to an incident of attempted theft at a shop in Berkhamsted.

This morning (5 July), Hertfordshire Constabulary has released two images of people they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

At around 10am on Saturday (30 June), people attempted to steal products from VAH DIY Supplies in the High Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff spotted people trying to take items without paying and stopped them from doing so. One offender used a tool to damage a window during the attempted theft.

These two may have vital information to share with the policeThese two may have vital information to share with the police
These two may have vital information to share with the police

Detectives from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit would like to identify and speak to the people pictured.

A police force spokesperson said: “If this is you, or you know who they are, please email DC Gemma Ball at [email protected].

“You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43700/24.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”