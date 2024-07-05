CCTV images released after attempted theft at High Street business in Berkhamsted
This morning (5 July), Hertfordshire Constabulary has released two images of people they would like to identify in connection with the incident.
At around 10am on Saturday (30 June), people attempted to steal products from VAH DIY Supplies in the High Street.
Staff spotted people trying to take items without paying and stopped them from doing so. One offender used a tool to damage a window during the attempted theft.
Detectives from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit would like to identify and speak to the people pictured.
A police force spokesperson said: “If this is you, or you know who they are, please email DC Gemma Ball at [email protected].
“You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43700/24.
“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”