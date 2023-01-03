News you can trust since 1858
CCTV image released as Hertfordshire Police investigate Tring parcel theft

They believe the man in the image could help them with their enquires

By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 5:35pm

An image of a man has been released Hertfordshire Police after a parcel was stolen in Tring.

The theft happened at around 5.40pm on Friday 16 December in Morefields.

PC Smith, who is investigating, said: “We are releasing this CCTV image as we believe the man was in the area at the time and may be able to help with our enquiries.

Herts Police believe this man could help them
“If you recognise this person, or have any information, please email me at [email protected]

People can report information by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/101878/22.