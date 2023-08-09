A CCTV appeal has been launched after up to £1,000 worth of goods were stolen from a supermarket in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary estimates that alcohol up to the value of £1000 were taken from Sainsbury’s supermarket on Shenley Road on Monday 17 July.

The police force has confirmed the theft took place between eight and 8:11am.

Police want to speak to these two

Once the bottles were stolen from the store, offenders stacked them into a Ford Focus which had no registration plates.

Today (9 August), in connection to last month’s theft, Hertfordshire Constabulary has released an image of two people it would like to speak to.

Police believe the people pictured may have information that could assist with their investigation.

Information can be reported to the police online here, or via their web chat here, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/57457/23.

Residents can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its untraceable online form.

Residents are encouraged to use the anonymous online platform ‘echo’ to provide feedback on the force.