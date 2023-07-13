A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to theft reported at a supermarket in Apsley.

Last Thursday (6 July) at around 3.30pm, 25 bottles of alcohol were stolen from the Sainsbury’s store in London Road.

Today (13 July), Hertfordshire Constabulary has released a CCTV image from the supermarket to help with its investigation.

Police want to speak to these three

Images of three men the police force wants to speak to have been released.

Hertfordshire Constabulary also states that someone was threatened during the incident.

A police force spokesman said: “If this is you, or you recognise them, please contact PCSO Nigel Haggar via email.

“Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54732/23.