CCTV appeal launched after 25 bottles of alcohol are stolen at Sainsbury's in Apsley

Police have identified three people that might be able to help with their investigation
By James Lowson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to theft reported at a supermarket in Apsley.

Last Thursday (6 July) at around 3.30pm, 25 bottles of alcohol were stolen from the Sainsbury’s store in London Road.

Today (13 July), Hertfordshire Constabulary has released a CCTV image from the supermarket to help with its investigation.

Police want to speak to these three
Images of three men the police force wants to speak to have been released.

Hertfordshire Constabulary also states that someone was threatened during the incident.

A police force spokesman said: “If this is you, or you recognise them, please contact PCSO Nigel Haggar via email.

Police

“Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54732/23.

“Alternatively, members of the public can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”