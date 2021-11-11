CCTV appeal after woman punched in face outside White Hart pub in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating an assault in Hemel Hempstead have released an image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

The victim, a woman aged in her 30s, was punched in the face, causing her to lose consciousness. She sustained a chipped tooth as well as grazing and bruises to her face and body.

It happened in the High Street, outside The White Hart pub, at around 3.30am on Saturday, September 25.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries

PC Joshua Mundy, who is investigating, said: “This incident has understandably left the victim shaken and she is now reluctant to go out.

“We are looking to identify and trace the man pictured as we believe he has information that could prove vital to our investigation.

“We appreciate the image is not the best quality however we owe it to the victim to explore every avenue with our enquiries.”

If you can help, email PC Mundy at [email protected], report information online, or call 101, quoting reference 41/74472/21.