CCTV appeal after theft from tool shop in Kings Langley

Police are releasing an image of a man and a woman we would like to speak to following a theft in Kings Langley.

At around 11am on Saturday, February 9, two offenders entered Taylors Tools in the High Street and stole a cordless drill and battery worth £285.

Officers would like to speak with the two people pictured as they may have information which could assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Karl Diggins by emailing karl.diggins@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/13001/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.



Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at http://socsi.in/KR1vO