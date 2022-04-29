Police have released pictures of a man they would like to speak to after two incidents happened on the same road in Hemel Hempstead on April 11.

A grey Kia Sportage in Ridge Lea had money stolen from the vehicle and a second car, a red Tesla Model 3 Series, had been attempted to be opened at around the same time.

Police Community Support Officers Daniel McManus, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We believe the person pictured was in the area at the time of the offences and he could have information that will help our investigation.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herts Police are asking for information about this man.

PSCO McManus also said he wanted to remind residents of the steps they can take to protect their vehicles from being targeted by thieves.

He added: “Firstly, remember to always lock your vehicle, even if you’re only going to be away from it for just a moment. Never leave valuables in your vehicle and this includes any traces of valuables too.

Sat nav mounts, suction cup marks on windows or cables on view gives it away that you may have a Sat Nav, smartphone or other device in your car. Even if they can’t see it they might still break in to see if it’s stored in the car, out of sight.”