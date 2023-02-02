Police are investigating after iPhones were swapped with fakes in Hemel Hempstead shop.

The incident happened inside the CEX store on Marlowes at around 6.20pm on December 20. It was reported that the offender(s) entered the shop and asked staff members to see two iPhones. Once they had the iPhones in their hands, they swapped them with fake iPhones which they gave back instead of genuine items.

PC Attila Cseh said: “Since this incident was first reported a number of lines of enquiry have been carried out, and we are now releasing this image because we believe the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation.”

Herts Police would like to speak to the people in the image

PC Cseh added: “If you saw anything, or saw anyone acting suspicious, please contact us.”