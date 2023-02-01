Police have released these CCTV images of three men they want to identify after a man was hit on the head with a bottle outside a Hemel Hempstead pub.

The assault happened at around 6.45pm on Christmas Eve – but police have now released these images as they believe the men pictured may have information that could help the investigation.

DS Yolanda Morales-Willis, who is investigating, said: “Since this incident was first reported several lines of enquiry have been carried out, and we are now releasing these images because we believe the individuals pictured may have been in the area

at the time and could assist with our investigation.

“Given this happened on Christmas Eve, the area is thought to have been busy and so there may be a number of witnesses. If you saw anything, or have any information you have not shared with us yet, please email me at [email protected].”