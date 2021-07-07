Cash and drugs seized as man and woman arrested after raids in Hemel Hempstead

A 47-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested after police executed two simultaneous drug warrants at addresses in Hemel Hempstead.

The pair, both from Hemel Hempstead, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They are currently in police custody.

The arrests came after officers from the Intervention, Scorpion and Safer Neighbourhood teams forced entry to the properties under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 171 just after midnight today (Wednesday, July 7), with the help of colleagues from the Operational Support Unit (OSU).

At the first address, in Poynders Hill, officers located people inside the property along with a large quantity of suspected class A drugs (heroin) a number of mobile phones, suspected drugs paraphernalia and hundreds of pounds in cash.

At the second address, in Waveney, further suspected class A drugs (heroin) were found, along with suspected class B drugs (cannabis) and other items which suggested drug dealing

had occurred inside the property.

Sergeant James Bessant, who leads both the Safer Neighbourhood Team and the borough’s Operation Scorpion team, said: “Today’s operation was carried out as a direct result of feedback from members of the public who asked us to combat drugs and associated criminality in the area.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home and we will never stop targeting those who we believe are involved in the supply of illegal drugs in Hertfordshire.

“These operations help to penetrate and disrupt wider criminal networks and we will not be deterred from carrying out this kind of action wherever necessary.

"Following today’s action, we have made two arrests in connection with the supply of illegal drugs in Dacorum.

“We want this to serve as a warning to anyone who is committing drug offences in Hertfordshire – we will track you down and we will deal with you, it’s only a matter of time.”