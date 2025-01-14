Car taken from Berkhamsted home following overnight break-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car was taken from a Berkhamsted property by a burglar who also entered the victims’ home.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating a burglary which took place in Berkhamsted on Friday 10 January.

At around 3.25am a property in Coram Close was broken into. Once inside, the offender took keys to a white Audi A4, before driving away in the stolen car.

Hertfordshire Constabulary recovered the vehicle from The Cornfields in Hemel Hempstead. The force adds that occupants of the property were disturbed by sensor lighting during the incident.

One suspect has been identified and described as a white man, around six foot tall and of stocky build. He was wearing all black clothing, black footwear and a balaclava.

Detective Constable Carlie Berwick, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to identify the suspect. As part of this, we are appealing for the public’s help.

“Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area around the time? With the incident occurring during the early hours, anyone who was in the area would have been more noticeable.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage, either of someone in the area, or of the vehicle being driven.

“If you can help, please get in touch.”

Witnesses can contact DC Berwick via email. Information can also be sent to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/2725/25. Information can also be sent to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.