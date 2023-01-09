“Vehicle seized and driver reported for offences, she can expect points and a hefty fine.”

The driver of a Ford Galaxy was stopped in Hemel Hempstead by police after being found to have been driving without insurance, an MOT or having paid road tax.

The car was seized by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit on Saturday (January 7) . A tweet from the unit read: “The driver of this Galaxy attempted to evade us in Hemel Hempstead, the lack of insurance, MOT or VEL would account for this. The car also has a bald front tyre.