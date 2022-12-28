A car caught fire after crashing into the barrier on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead yesterday morning (December 27).

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit came across the vehicle while on patrol at around 1.10am. The car was on fire and it is believed to have crashed into the carrier M1 northbound, near junction six.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “A lane closure was put in place while the fire service put the fire out. The driver was not reported to have been seriously injured and was out of the car on police arrival.”