Callous thieves target home of former Berkhamsted mayor just days after her death

The home of tragic couple John and Janette Dunbavand was burgled just days after their death.

The couple were found in the Northchurch property on Friday morning.

News

But between 2pm on Sunday and 8.15am on Monday thieves broke into the house.

The offenders carried out a search inside, stealing an iPad, a men’s Omega watch and a gold pocket watch.

Other jewellery including rings, bracelets and necklaces belonging to John and Janette are also believed to have been taken.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Donna Norris said: “We believe that the thieves responsible for this burglary knew the property was unoccupied following news of the couple’s death.

“This is an act of staggering callousness which has obviously further upset John and Janette’s loved ones who are already going through an extremely traumatic and difficult time.

“We are continuing to provide support to the family who are currently establishing exactly what items of jewellery have been stolen.

“We are dedicated to identifying those responsible for this burglary and I’m appealing for anyone with information that may help us to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Following the burglary, security has been reviewed at the home and the property is now occupied.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Donna Norris by emailing donna.norris@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27474/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report