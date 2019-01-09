Burglary at business unit in Kings Langley sparks CCTV appeal

Officers investigating a burglary in Kings Langley are releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

At around 3.30am on December 22, offenders gained entry to a business unit in Langley Wharf, Railway Terrace, by smashing a window.

They entered the premises stealing items before leaving.

PC Chris Holding, who is investigating, said: “Although the man’s face in this image is not particularly clear his jacket is quite distinctive so I’m hoping that someone may be able to help us identify him.

“We’d like to speak to this man as we believe he may have information that can help our enquiries.”

Anyone who recognises him or has information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Holding by emailing christopher.holding@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68328/18 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.