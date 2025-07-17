Buildings raided on Hemel Hempstead estate as police arrest 18 people in connection with large-scale thefts

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that 18 people were arrested in connection with a wide-scale sting in Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday a series of properties were raided by police officers in the Cherry Trees Lane area of Hemel Hempstead leading to 14 arrests.

It has also been confirmed that as part of the same operation, two other properties in Hemel Hempstead were targeted by the police and two more arrests were made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary also confirmed that two arrests were made in Bedfordshire in connection with the operation.

18 arrests have been made in connection with the incident

Warrants were obtained to raid the buildings as part of an investigation into a robbery and large-scale thefts. During yesterday’s sting, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that vehicles that are linked to crimes, have been reported as stolen, or were abandoned are also now in police control.

Superintendent Clare Smith, who oversaw the operation, said: “This was a large-scale operation which involved numerous policing teams from across Hertfordshire, as well as colleagues from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. Several arrests were made and investigations are continuing.

“I hope this sends a message to anyone involved in crime that it won’t be tolerated, and we will work to make arrests and bring people before the courts to face justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dacorum Chief Inspector Paul Stanbridge added: “I hope this operation reassures members of the public that we do take their concerns seriously and will respond accordingly.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is committed to working with the community and local partners to ensure that Hemel Hempstead is a safe place for all.

Detective Superintendent Graham Bates from Bedfordshire Police said: “We attended numerous addresses across the county as part of this joint operation with our Hertfordshire colleagues, resulting in two arrests for cross border criminality."