Brutal assault sparks police appeal for attacker in Hemel Hempstead

A man suffered several fractures after he was punched repeatedly and pushed to the ground by an attacker.

The incident occurred outside the Air Cadets Hall in Queensway, shortly after 7.20pm on Sunday, October 21.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was walking to a friend’s house when he was attacked by a man.

Detectives investigating the assault in Hemel Hempstead are appealing for witnesses and information.

The suspect is described as white, over 6ft tall and of slim build with blond hair.

Detective Constable James MacPherson, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “The incident occurred on a popular walking route to the town centre and it’s also likely a number of vehicles would have driven past at the time.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen the people involved, to please get in touch. Any information could greatly assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC MacPherson via email to james.macpherson@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/48615/18. You can also report information online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org