Brothers pay tribute to Hemel Hempstead woman killed in Christmas Eve crash
Police are still appealing for witnesses
The family of a Hemel Hempstead woman who died on Christmas Eve after a car crash have paid tribute to her.
On December 24 at around 6.10pm a black Nissan Juke collided with a pedestrian in Bennetts End Road. Hertfordshire Police can now name the pedestrian as Shelagh Christina Casey (née Penrose).
Shelagh’s brothers have paid tribute to the 52-year-old. They said: “Our sister will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was very outgoing and made friends easily.”
They added: “She was well known, not only in her local neighbourhood, but also in the wider community.
“A lifelong dog lover, she often rescued and rehomed dogs in need of her help.”
The police are continuing to investigate the crash. PC David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Losing a loved one is extremely difficult at any time of year, but it was especially hard for Shelagh’s family to get this devastating news at Christmas. Our thoughts remain with them.”
If you saw the vehicle in the area prior to the incident or captured any dash cam footage, Hertfordshire Police would like to hear from you. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], report online here or call 101, quoting ISR 569 of 24 December, 2022.