The family of a Hemel Hempstead woman who died on Christmas Eve after a car crash have paid tribute to her.

On December 24 at around 6.10pm a black Nissan Juke collided with a pedestrian in Bennetts End Road. Hertfordshire Police can now name the pedestrian as Shelagh Christina Casey (née Penrose).

Shelagh’s brothers have paid tribute to the 52-year-old. They said: “Our sister will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was very outgoing and made friends easily.”

They added: “She was well known, not only in her local neighbourhood, but also in the wider community.

“A lifelong dog lover, she often rescued and rehomed dogs in need of her help.”

The police are continuing to investigate the crash. PC David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Losing a loved one is extremely difficult at any time of year, but it was especially hard for Shelagh’s family to get this devastating news at Christmas. Our thoughts remain with them.”