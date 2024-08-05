Brawl reported on Hemel Hempstead estate involving weapons which sent one man to hospital

One man required hospital treatment after a mass altercation involving weapons took place on a Hemel Hempstead estate.

Hertfordshire Constabulary sent officers to The Heights at around 2.50pm on Saturday (3 August), confirming that weapons were used during the brawl.

One man was found by the police who required hospital treatment, with the force stating he had cuts and grazes.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has assisted with the investigation so far. As part of our ongoing enquiries, we’re appealing for any further witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage. If you can help, please get in touch.”

“Our investigations are continuing at this time, but we currently believe the incident to be linked to an altercation which occurred in the area two days prior. I’d like to stress that the parties involved are known to each other and is it not being treated as a random attack.”

Two days earlier, armed police were sent to the estate, with rumours circulating on social media alleging that a man had been seen with a machete prior to the police’s arrival.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that an altercation took place in the area involving a small group of males.

Some of these men had fled the scene by the time police officers with weapons arrived. But the force did confirm two men were arrested during its investigation of the scene.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking anyone with information to report it to DS Morales-Willis by email.

Information can also be reported to the police online, via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 174 of Sunday 4 August.

Also, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.