Brawl reported at Hemel Hempstead nightclub where several people were bitten

Police

A police investigation is ongoing looking into a brawl reported at a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary is continuing to make enquiries linked to an out-of-hand altercation at the Redz Bar on High Street.

It happened at around 12.50am on Friday 9 August when people started fighting in the club. Hertfordshire Constabulary has been told that four people were bitten during the incident while several others were also attacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One arrest was made in connection with the brawl, a 27-year-old woman from Hemel Hempstead was recently arrested on suspicion of four counts of assault, assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive language.

She was released on bail while the police investigation continues.

Detective Constable Mathew Wheeler said: “I am continuing to appeal for witnesses as part of our ongoing investigation.

“I appreciate some time has passed since the initial incident, but there may be some people who saw what happened and haven’t yet spoken to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you remember seeing anything, or have any further details, please get in touch.”

Information can be sent to the detective via email or reported online, witnesses can also contact the police via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference 41/77256/24.

Residents can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.