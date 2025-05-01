Brawl involving a golf club and a machete reported in Hemel Hempstead
At around 2.10am on Sunday April 20 police officers were told of a brawl taking place in Old Town. Men involved in the fight were carrying weapons including a machete and a golf club, that were seized by police officers.
Five people were arrested at the scene and have since been released on bail.
Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and I am asking anyone with information to please come forward. If you have any footage of the incident then please refrain from posting this on social media and instead upload it to https://upload.5fdams.aetopia.net/?ref=S6Q7G4.”
Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/36119/25.