Brawl involving a golf club and a machete reported in Hemel Hempstead

By James Lowson
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 09:35 BST
Police officers have ended their search for an individual in connection with this incidentPolice officers have ended their search for an individual in connection with this incident
Police officers have ended their search for an individual in connection with this incident
A major brawl involving weapons was reported in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 2.10am on Sunday April 20 police officers were told of a brawl taking place in Old Town. Men involved in the fight were carrying weapons including a machete and a golf club, that were seized by police officers.

Five people were arrested at the scene and have since been released on bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and I am asking anyone with information to please come forward. If you have any footage of the incident then please refrain from posting this on social media and instead upload it to https://upload.5fdams.aetopia.net/?ref=S6Q7G4.”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/36119/25.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice