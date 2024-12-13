Boy charged in connection with series of alleged Hemel Hempstead muggings
This afternoon (13 December), Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old boy from Greater London, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
He has been formally charged with seven offences, believed to have taken place in Hemel Hempstead over a one-month period.
The teenager is accused of mugging residents for a number of mobile phones and carrying a knife in public:
Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed the following charges:
-Robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place – in relation to an incident on Monday 11 November when a mobile phone was allegedly stolen in the London Road area.
-Robbery - in relation to an incident in Gadebridge Park on Thursday 14 November when a tracksuit and AirPods were allegedly taken.
-Robbery - in relation to an incident in Gadebridge Park on Thursday 14 November when a mobile phone was allegedly taken.
-Robbery – in relation to an incident in the Riverside area on Wednesday 4 December when a mobile phone was allegedly taken.
-Attempted robbery – in relation to an incident in the Riverside area on Wednesday 4 December when attempts were allegedly made to steal a mobile phone.
-Robbery – in relation to an incident in St John’s Road on Monday 9 December when a mobile phone and AirPods were allegedly taken.
Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that he was remanded into police custody ahead of an appearance at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today. Magistrates decided that he should remain in youth detention accommodation until his next court appearance on Thursday 19 December.
Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I understand these reports have caused a great deal of concern among the local community. I hope the news that charges have been secured reassures people that we do thoroughly investigate crimes of this nature and will do everything we can to progress cases through the courts.”
Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that residents can use the force’s messaging service to keep up to date with what’ is happening in their local area. ‘Herts Connected’ details can be found on the police force’s website here.