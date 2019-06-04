Boy, 15, charged with Carphone Warehouse theft in Hemel

A 15-year-old boy was among two charged after several mobile phones were stolen from Carphone Warehouse in Hemel Hempstead.

Police were called to the store in Marlowes Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead, at 12.28pm on Friday, May 31.

It was reported that four offenders had entered the store and stolen seven mobile phones from the display before running away.

Officers attended and a search, which included the dog unit, was carried out.

Two people were detained and arrested in Warners End Road, Hemel Hempstead.

Four mobile phones were also recovered by officers.

> A 15 year old boy from Slough has been charged with theft. He is due to appear at St Albans Youth Court on June 19.

> Nicolae Radu, aged 20, of Elmshott Lane, Slough, has been charged with theft. He is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on July 2.