Boy, 15, arrested after assault and robbery in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in Hemel Hemsptead

The victim was walking through Adeyfield Park carrying a strimmer and a broom.

He was then approached by a male who allegedly threatened and hit him before stealing the strimmer.

The incident took place on Saturday, August 24, between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, of the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “I believe some members of the public, who were possibly drinking in a nearby pub, have intervened during the incident and assisted the victim. If you were one of these people please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Brine via email at laura.brine@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime references 41/76867/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

> A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.