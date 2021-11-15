Berkhamsted man charged with public order offences

A man from Berkhamsted has been charged with two public order offences following an incident in the town at the weekend.

Police were called to an address in Gossoms End during the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday) to reports that a man had barricaded himself inside his address.

In a post on the Dacorum Police Facebook page, Hertfordshire Police said: "For the safety of residents and officers, specialist teams attended the address and the road was temporarily closed.

"Officers entered the address and arrested a man – aged in his 50s - for a public order offence that happened last night in Berkhamsted. No-one was injured.

"Thank for your patience whilst we bought the situation to a safe conclusion."

John Dell, 60, of Gossoms End, has been charged with two public order offences.

He was remanded in custody and will be appearing at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).