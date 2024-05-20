BBC set to air documentary investigating unsolved kidnapping and rape case in Luton and Herts park attack
Among the cases featured in the two-episode documentary series, airing on BBC Two tonight (May 20) and tomorrow, is an incident where a woman was kidnapped and raped in Luton.
Detectives will also re-explore an incident in Stevenage when a 16-year-old boy was raped when walking home from Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage in 1983.
Called, Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes, the programme will re-examine the Luton case where a woman was kidnapped and raped in 1993. Her abuser was a man who pretended to be a taxi driver.
The BBC has commissioned the true crime series to highlight the work being done by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU). In the episodes, airing at 9pm on the terrestrial channel, viewers will see how work from detectives has helped solve crimes committed up to 50 years ago.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has explained how advances in forensic science and DNA intelligence have enabled police staff to solve previously unsolvable investigations.
The MCU began a review in 2016 of all unsolved sexual offences dating back to 1974 under the name Operation Painter. Since then, the team has secured a 100 per cent success rate at trial with 10 convictions. Over 5,400 cases have been reviewed across the tri-force, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson revealed.
Detective Superintendent Carl Foster said: “Operation Painter is proof we will do all we can, no matter how many years it may take, to secure justice for victims of evil predators of sexual offences, in this case who thought they had got away with their crimes.”
Brinkworth Productions created the BBC programme which is already available to stream on the iPlayer.
Detective Superintendent Foster continued: “The significant trauma and personal consequence of what has happened to each of these victims has remained with them since they were subjected to these truly horrendous crimes. The MCU, Scientific Services Unit and forensic providers have delivered exceptional evidential cases to secure justice for victims and will continue this vital work. I hope viewers will see our dedication to cold case investigation and be reassured we will thoroughly investigate all sexual offences."