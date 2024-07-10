BBC confirms identity of Hertfordshire triple murder victims as manhunt continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has confirmed the identities of the three victims of the triple murder committed in Hertfordshire yesterday evening (9 July).

It has been confirmed this afternoon that the three women killed in Bushey were related to a BBC sports commentator.

The international broadcasting company confirmed the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, Carol, and two of their daughters were slain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary had previously confirmed the ages of the deceased as 61, 28, and 25.

Carol and John Hunt

At a press conference held this afternoon the force confirmed it was still searching for Kyle Clifford, a 26-year-old from Enfield.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the man from London, who may be carrying a crossbow.

He is wanted in connection with the triple murder investigation, which was launched after three seriously injured women were found at an address in Ashlyn Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the women were seriously injured when the paramedics and officers arrived on the scene just before 7pm yesterday. They were later pronounced dead at the commentator’s family home.

Kyle Clifford

Speaking to reporters at 12:30pm Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson, said: “Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident. We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area.

“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used.”

Once again Hertfordshire Constabulary warned people against approaching the triple murder suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an earlier statement Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Information can be reported to the police online, Hertfordshire Constabulary can be contacted via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Infauna.