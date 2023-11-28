He attempted to steal rucksack from someone walking along the road

An attempted mugging in Hemel Hempstead has been confirmed by the police.

Last Tuesday (21 November), a man tried to steal a rucksack from someone walking along Rumballs Road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the incident took place between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

The offender has been described to the police as a white man, approximately 5 foot 11 inches to six feet tall, around 18-20 years old and clean shaven with brown hair. He was said to be wearing a black Hoodrich jumper with black jogging bottoms and red and white Nike trainers.

Detective Constable Michael Knight, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to please get in touch.

“Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened, or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously around Rumballs Road or Barnacres Road? If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please email me at [email protected]. Alternatively, if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist the investigation. You can upload any footage here: https://upload.5fdams.aetopia.net?ref=7LOATK.”

Information can be reported to the police online and via their web chat or by calling the the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/93851/23.