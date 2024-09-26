Arrests made in connection with drug offences after police swoop on Hemel Hempstead address

Police swooped on an address in Hemel Hempstead.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Thursday).

A 44-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested, at an address in the Grovehill area, and remain in police custody.

Further enquiries will now be carried out.

The arrest was part of ‘Operation Scorpion’.

Dacorum Chief Inspector Dave Skarratts said: “This operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, which has been an issue in the Grovehill area in particular.

“Drugs and the criminality often associated with their supply and use has a devastating impact on local communities. No one should be made to feel unsafe in their own neighbourhood due to the actions of others.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that we will continue to relentlessly target those involved in criminal activity. The intelligence is building on a daily basis and it could be your door that we come through next.

“If you have any concerns, or any information which may assist us and our partners moving forward, please do not hesitate to report it. You can do so via Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.”