Arrests made after man in 40s left with potentially life-changing injuries in Hemel stabbing

Arrests have been made after man in 40s was left with potentially life-changing injuries after a stabbing in Hemel Hempstead.

The arrests made also followed an assaults in Welwyn Garden City.

Three people have been arrested in connection with incidents in Hemel and Welwyn Garden City this week.

Police were called shortly after 2.15pm yesterday (Thursday 21 September) to report that an altercation had occurred between a group of people at an address in Argyll Road, Hemel Hempstead.

A 45-year-old man sustained several injuries during the incident, believed to be stab wounds.

He remains in hospital at this time, with potentially life-changing injuries.

Fast time enquiries were carried out and three people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault (GBH) – a 22-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old man.

The woman and the 47-year-old man were also further arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault (GBH), in connection with an incident which occurred in the Waterside area of Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday.

It was reported that a man was assaulted in a wooded area, before cash and a mobile phone were stolen. He was taken to hospital to have his injuries treated.

Those arrested all remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Constable Karen Jordan, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Although three arrests have been made in connection with these incidents, our enquiries are very much continuing at this time. If you have any additional information which may assist us, or have captured any CCTV footage of note, please do get in touch.

“I appreciate these incidents will cause concern among the local community, but I would like to reassure people that we believe these to be isolated incidents among parties known to each other.

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak with officers at the scene or contact your local policing team.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75838/23.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.