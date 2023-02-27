A man was assaulted with an object outside a restaurant in Hemel Hempstead last week.

Between 8pm and 8.40pm on Saturday (February 25), a man sustained injuries to his back and hand outside of the Bull Rodizio Restaurant and Bar on Durrants Hill Road.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue into the incident.

Did you see anything?

Investigator Daryl Allwood said: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.