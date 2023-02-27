Arrest made after assault outside Hemel Hempstead restaurant
Hertfordshire Constabulary are asking for witnesses to come forward
A man was assaulted with an object outside a restaurant in Hemel Hempstead last week.
Between 8pm and 8.40pm on Saturday (February 25), a man sustained injuries to his back and hand outside of the Bull Rodizio Restaurant and Bar on Durrants Hill Road.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue into the incident.
Investigator Daryl Allwood said: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.
“As this incident happened on a Saturday evening, the area may have been busy and there could be several potential witnesses. If you saw anything, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, please email me at [email protected].”