Two men who committed armed robberies, using an axe and a machete, have received lengthy jail sentences, following their arrest in Hemel Hempstead last year.

A teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also convicted in connection with the incidents which involved machetes and axes.

Connor McVay, aged 32, of Kidderminster Road in Croydon and Aaron Birbeck, 27, of no fixed abode, were sentenced to prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday. A 16-year-old boy was given a youth rehabilitation order at the same hearing.

McVay was found guilty following a three-week trial of two counts of robbery, one count of dangerous driving and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. The trial concluded on September 12, last year.

Birbeck had earlier pleaded guilty on May 31 to two counts of robbery, one count of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of grievous bodily harm.

In a separate hearing on February 13 this year, the 16-year-old boy, admitted to two counts of robbery.

Appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, Birbeck was sentenced to a total of 11 years’ imprisonment and McVay eight years’ imprisonment.

A court heard that on February 21, 2024, Birbeck and the boy entered Ivy Stores in Amersham. McVay waited outside in a car.

McVay was also disqualified from driving for 88 months and must pass an extended test to regain his licence. The boy was sentenced to a two-year Youth Rehabilitation Order.

Birbeck used a machete to threaten a worker, a woman in her 30s, before stealing money from the till. During the raid, the boy stole cigarettes, alcohol and vapes.

The next day, Birbeck and the boy entered the Londis in Chesham Bois, while, again, McVay waited outside in a car. Birbeck used an axe to smash open the till. He shouted at the shopkeeper, a man in his 30s, to open the till, before he hit him over the head with the blunt side of the axe. Thames Valley Police has confirmed this assault left the worker with significant and life-changing injuries, including a fractured skull.

Police officers caught up to the trio a week later in Iver. They followed the offenders through multiple counties, before the vehicle was stopped with the use of a stop-stick in Hemel Hempstead. They were arrested and charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Conor Cormican of the Buckinghamshire Priority Crime Team said: “These robberies were horrific and sustained acts of violence towards people just doing their jobs.

“These convictions and sentences show that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate serious violence and will always advocate for the longest possible sentences for offenders of this nature.

“McVay and Birbeck will now serve substantial prison sentences as a result of these offences, while the boy will be subject to a two year rehabilitation order.

“I hope that these convictions will go some way to providing some solace for the victims of these offences and reassure the community that we will tirelessly pursue such violent offenders and put them before the courts.”