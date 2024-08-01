Armed police arrest men after alleged 'machete' altercation in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police arrested two men in Hemel Hempstead yesterday evening (31 July), they have been linked to reports in the area stating a man was carrying a machete.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers were called to an altercation at around 5.50pm near the Heights.

It was claimed on social media that an individual was carrying a machete and Herts Police responded by sending several armed officers to the scene.

A police force spokesperson said an out-of-hand altercation had started in the town involving a small group of males.

These men had fled the scene by the time police officers with weapons arrived in response. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that following an investigation into the incident, it identified a property that was linked to the clash involving a sharp object.

Subsequently, the armed police officers stormed the home and made two arrests.

A police force spokesperson added: “No one was hurt and it is being treated as an isolated incident involving parties who are known to each other.”

A viral post on X, previously Twitter, claimed that an individual was seen running around with a machete in the area, prior to the police’s arrival.