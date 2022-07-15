Appeal to trace teenager who left her Hemel Hempstead home two days ago

Officers are appealing for help to trace a missing girl from Hemel Hempstead.

The police say that fifteen-year-old Holly left home on Wednesday (13 July) at around 9am and was lastspotted in Oxhey Park, Watford at 7.30pm last night (14 July).

Holly was last seen in Watford yesterday (July 14).

Holly is described as white with black hair that is lighter at the roots.

She has links to Watford, Three Rivers, Bushey, Welwyn Garden City and Pinner in north London.

Anyone with information about Holly or have seen hr since she went missing is asked to call 101 quoting ISR 283 of 13.