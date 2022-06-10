The police are appealing to the public for their help to find a 13-year-old fro Hemel Hempstead.

Kiah was last seen at around 9:30pm yesterday (June 9) in the Clarendon Road area of Watford.

He is described as being around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with short afro hair.

Kiah was last seen wearing a black and red Hoodrich tracksuit and black Nike trainers. He was carrying a black bag.

Officers said to be growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have see him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, can report information online here, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.