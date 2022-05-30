Appeal for witnesses after two men arrested following assault in Berkhamsted

Hertfordshire Police detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two men were arrested in connection with an assault in Berkhamsted.

Police say the incident started in Hilltop Road, before continuing into Loring Road, at around 1.20pm on Tuesday (May 24).

The occupants of two vehicles – two in a white Nissan van and the driver of a light blue Subaru – were involved in an altercation before one was assaulted.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Detective Constable Carina Ng, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing at this time. As part of this, we are seeking independent witness accounts about what happened.”

She added: “I’m appealing for anyone who saw the vehicles travelling in the area around the time, or who saw the incident itself, to please come forward. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage.”

Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) and have released on police bail until late June.