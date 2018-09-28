Appeal for wanted man with links to Dacorum

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.

Billy Nicolle, aged 20, of no fixed address, is wanted for failing to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court in relation to an assault in Hatfield.

He has links to Dacorum but is currently thought to be in the Doncaster area of Yorkshire.

Anyone who sees Billy, or has any information about their whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference B2/17/4703.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.