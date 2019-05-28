Apartment burglary in Hemel Hempstead sparks witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars broke into an apartment in Hemel Hempstead.

After gaining access into a Cotterells property the offenders were disturbed by the owner and fled the scene.

The occupant was not harmed and nothing was taken from inside the home.

It happened just before 1.30am on Friday, May 17.

Detective constable Chris Phillips said: “I’m appealing for anyone who was in the Cotterells area in the early hours of Friday and believes they saw men acting suspiciously to please get in touch.

“If your vehicle was parked in the road and you have a dash cam fitted please check to see if it recorded anything that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 If you want to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111