Aggressive beggar jailed for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order in Hemel Hempstead

A Apsley man has been jailed for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which states he must not beg in Hertfordshire.

Josh Owen, aged 40 and of London Road in Apsley, was arrested by officers in Tring yesterday afternoon (Monday, March 11).

Josh Owen

He was subsequently charged with breaching the order by begging in the Sainsbury’s car park in Apsley on February 18 and failing to engage with the rehabilitation element of the order.

Today (Tuesday, March 12), Owen appeared before Hatfield Remand Court where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison. He must also pay a Victim Surcharge of £115.

Upon his release from prison Owen will continue to be the subject of the CBO, which states that he must not approach any member of the public in order to solicit money within Hertfordshire. The two year order was granted on May 1, 2018, after Owen failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) that instructed him to stop his persistent and aggressive begging.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the Dacorum Community Safety Unit, said: “Joshua Owen is a persistent offender who has breached his CBO nine times since it was issued on May 1. Each time he has breached the order he has been arrested and brought before the courts and this time magistrates decided that he should serve a custodial sentence.

“I hope that he takes the time while in prison to consider the detrimental impact his behaviour has on the local community and upon his release makes a real effort to stop offending and turn his life around.”