Additional police patrols at Hemel park amidst safety concerns after assault

Additional police patrols will be carried out by the scene of a high profile assault in a Hemel Hempstead park.

Police are continuing to monitor Gadebridge Park, after a man was hospitalised during a group brawl in the area.

Yesterday (6 March), police confirmed a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Did you see anything?

He was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and violent disorder in the early hours of Saturday morning (4 March).

The day prior a fight broke out involving a number of males in Gadebridge Park, police officers were notified at just before 2pm.

A 19-year-old man sustained a head injury during the fight and was taken to hospital.

Since the fight, residents have raised alarm over the potential of a retaliation attack.

A concerned Hemel Hempstead business owner contacted Hertfordshire Constabulary alerting them to social media rumours stating a “revenge attack” had been planned.

This afternoon a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesman told The Hemel Hempstead Gazette: “Additional patrols are being carried out in and around the college and Gadebridge park while investigations continue to identify and arrest those involved.

“We will continue to monitor any intelligence and information as part of this.”

Pubwatch groups are seeking assurances from the police that measures are in place to protect businesses from potentially rage-filled groups, and are seeking instructions on how to operate if a worst case scenario develops.

Yesterday, Detective Sergeant Paul Burton, said: “I know this incident has understandably caused a great deal of concern among the local community and I would like to reassure people we are doing all we can to investigate. It is believed that those involved are known to each other.

“As an arrest has been made, it is imperative that the case is allowed to proceed unimpeded, and we would ask people to please refrain from commenting or speculating on social media.

“We’re also still appealing for any witnesses to come forward. If you have information which may assist our ongoing enquiries, please get in touch. Thank you.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Burton via email at [email protected]

Information can be reported online, or over the phone on the non-emergency number 101, operators can also be contacted on web chat. Witnesses should use the crime reference number 41/18053/23.