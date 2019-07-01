£7,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized during drugs bust in Hemel Hempstead

Two men were charged with drugs offences after police stormed an address in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday (June 26).

Dacorum's Scorpion officers seized cocaine and heroin at the property worth approximately £7,000 in street value.

Herts Police Operation Mantis detectives, who tackle County Lines gangs, are progressing the investigation.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information about drug dealing or gangs, please report to the police online or call 101, or report anonymously using the crimestoppers website."