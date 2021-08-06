60-year-old arrested after reports of a man with a knife in Berkhamsted street

A 60-year-old man was arrested after armed police were called to a street in Berkhamsted last night (Thursday, August 5).

Police were called just before 10.40pm to reports that a man had been seen with a knife before going into a property in Gossoms End.

Officers, including the firearms unit, attended and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and a bladed article.

Police

The man, a 60 year old from Berkhamsted, remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Tom Hassall, from the Berkhamsted and Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Residents will have noticed a heavy police presence in the area while we dealt with this incident late last night, which involved the closure of the road.

“We appreciate that it may have looked alarming, but no-one else was involved in the incident and no-one was harmed.

“We supported our colleagues from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Armed Policing Unit (BCH APU) and brought the situation to a safe conclusion.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who called us when they witnessed some suspicious behaviour.

"They did the right thing and we would always encourage anyone who thinks a crime may be in progress to call us with as much information as possible, while keeping themselves safe.”

If a crime is in progress, or you think someone is in immediate danger, always dial 999.